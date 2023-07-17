Open in App
kptv.com

Police: Gunshots reported near Mississippi Street Fair in N Portland was fight

By FOX 12 Staff,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State newsLocal Mississippi State
Innocent bystander shot by stray bullet after Mississippi Street Fair stabbing
Portland, OR1 day ago
Confusion engulfs Mississippi Street Fair amid report of violence
Portland, OR2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Week-long coma’: Suspect wanted in SE Portland attack
Portland, OR5 hours ago
Cascadia Health worker’s homicide in Gresham ‘profound loss’
Portland, OR21 hours ago
Street takeover looters steal $10-15K worth of merchandise from Portland 7-Eleven
Portland, OR15 hours ago
Woman who worked at Gresham residential facility killed
Portland, OR1 day ago
Man, 64, dies 2 weeks after Salem teen attack
Salem, OR4 hours ago
PPB: Drunk driver hits police vehicle during Portland/Gresham stolen car mission
Portland, OR1 day ago
Illegal street racing in Northeast Portland over the weekend
Portland, OR20 hours ago
Portland Police investigating violence during Mississippi Avenue street fair
Portland, OR2 days ago
41 stops, 9 cars, 3 guns, 11 arrests in latest PPB effort
Portland, OR1 day ago
Top Japanese diplomat shoved to the ground, assaulted in bias crime in downtown Portland, records show
Portland, OR1 day ago
Suspect named in deaths of four women in Portland area
Portland, OR1 day ago
Who is Jesse Lee Calhoun? Person of interest in 4 Oregon deaths
Portland, OR1 day ago
Firefighters respond to fire in SE Portland neighborhood near Powell Butte Nature Park
Portland, OR1 day ago
DUII driver arrested for crashing through bus stop, killing woman waiting for bus, says Portland Police
Portland, OR1 day ago
1 motorcycle rider dead, another arrested amid Portland street racing mission
Portland, OR2 days ago
Driver arrested for going 134 mph on Highway 99W north of Corvallis
Corvallis, OR20 hours ago
Deaths of 4 women around Portland linked to person of interest, detectives say
Portland, OR1 day ago
Police identify Portland man shot and killed in St. Johns
Portland, OR2 days ago
Families of women found dead around Portland hope for justice
Portland, OR8 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in crash in N Portland, prompts chase to Gresham
Portland, OR2 days ago
Black Portland food truck owner attacked in hate crime
Portland, OR1 day ago
Portland man ‘beaten severely,’ prognosis unknown
Portland, OR2 days ago
‘Another day in the life at 162’: Neighbors say six gunshots fired inside Gresham condo
Gresham, OR3 days ago
Beaverton police arrest alleged DUII driver found passed out in car with drug paraphernalia
Beaverton, OR1 day ago
SE Portland vacant house destroyed by fire, power lines down
Portland, OR1 day ago
One person dead following traffic crash in Portland's Sunnyside Neighborhood
Portland, OR2 days ago
Gresham shooting leaves 1 dead
Gresham, OR3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy