Open in App
kptv.com

Employee stabbed at Gresham residential care facility, man arrested for murder

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Gresham, OR newsLocal Gresham, OR
Victim in Gresham fatal stabbing was mental health worker; client taken into custody
Gresham, OR1 day ago
PPB: Drunk driver hits police vehicle during Portland/Gresham stolen car mission
Portland, OR1 day ago
Motorcyclist dies in crash in N Portland, prompts chase to Gresham
Portland, OR2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man, 64, dies 2 weeks after Salem teen attack
Salem, OR4 hours ago
‘Week-long coma’: Suspect wanted in SE Portland attack
Portland, OR5 hours ago
Police: Gunshots reported near Mississippi Street Fair in N Portland was fight
Portland, OR1 day ago
Law Enforcement Officials Suspect a Multnomah County Man Released Early From Prison Is a Serial Killer
Portland, OR1 day ago
Washington Co. Animal Services seeks help identifying owner of puppies dumped in bushes
Hillsboro, OR5 hours ago
Man arrested after struggle with Milwaukie police; fentanyl, guns seized
Milwaukie, OR4 days ago
Person waiting for bus dies after car crashes through SE Portland bus stop
Portland, OR2 days ago
Families of women found dead around Portland hope for justice
Portland, OR8 hours ago
3-alarm fire tears through vacant home in SE Portland
Portland, OR1 day ago
New bill allows self-service gas at Detroit station
Detroit, OR6 hours ago
Milwaukie home with 'hoarding conditions' destroyed by fire
Milwaukie, OR1 day ago
Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released
Wilsonville, OR3 days ago
Road closed for investigation after deadly crash in Multnomah
Portland, OR3 days ago
Top Japanese diplomat shoved to the ground in downtown Portland
Portland, OR20 hours ago
Thousands fill downtown with rainbows at Portland Pride Festival
Portland, OR1 day ago
Wildfire burning 20 acres near Estacada, Level 1 ‘Be Ready’ order in effect
Estacada, OR1 day ago
Another hot summer so far; plus no sign of extreme heat for another week or two
Portland, OR1 day ago
First Alert Saturday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (7/15)
Portland, OR2 days ago
Drag racing is family affair for Woodburn world champ
Woodburn, OR1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy