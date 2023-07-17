Open in App
theportager.com

County roundup: Nelson noise ordinance pending, plus news from Garrettsville, Windham and Mantua

By Roger Gordon,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sobriety checkpoints planned in two counties
Lorain, OH1 day ago
Chagrin Falls School District hires six new teachers
Chagrin Falls, OH16 hours ago
I-Team: Unlawful speed camera tickets land mayor in court
Newburgh Heights, OH23 hours ago
Years Ago | July 16th
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Habitat for Humanity to rebuild Struthers woman's handicap ramp after June car accident
Struthers, OH1 day ago
City and store owners work to resolve nuisance issues
Warren, OH1 day ago
Garfield Hts. teachers resign in record numbers due to safety, admin. concerns
Garfield Heights, OH19 hours ago
This restaurant serves the best lasagna in Greater Cleveland
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Residents say rampant groundhogs continue to be unmanageable
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Kids in truck that plunges into basement, Greenville woman charged
Greenville, PA1 day ago
2 roads reopen in Painesville after crash
Painesville, OH2 days ago
Ohio human trafficking investigators react to movie ‘Sound of Freedom’
Boardman, OH9 hours ago
Could Cuyahoga County alone doom Ohio’s anti-democracy Issue 1 with higher-than-predicted turnout? Today in Ohio
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Youngstown man pulls gun at Struthers car show
Struthers, OH1 day ago
Relocating the proposed I-71 exit to a different road would answer both Strongsville’s and Brunswick’s concerns
Strongsville, OH4 days ago
Come back! We are better now, restaurant owners say
Boardman, OH1 day ago
Photos: Top vote getters at Mentor sandcastle competition
Mentor, OH3 days ago
Humane agents on scene of 'major' animal hoarding case on Youngstown's east side
Youngstown, OH8 hours ago
Woman accused of police chase in stolen vehicle from Massillon to Canton Township
Massillon, OH1 day ago
Judge: New local speed camera tickets still unlawful
Newburgh Heights, OH3 days ago
Kinzbachs detail unusual, crazy things experienced on the road - Rocking the RV Life
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Police say Greenville area man intentionally struck by sister driving SUV
Greenville, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy