Former NBA player Kevin Whitted partners with Big3 to host kids camp

By Mike CeideColin Cody,

1 day ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn – You can’t have the Big3 without the Young 3, rapper Ice Cube’s way of giving back to the community that they play in, by hosting a free basketball skills camp for rising hoopers in Memphis.

The Big3 teaming up with former NBA player turned trainer, Kevin Whitted. Players learning the fundamentals to the game, while the Young3 making sure they also know what it takes to succeed off the court too.

” What we’re trying to do is provide them with enough information to help them on and off the court,” said Whitted. ” We had a great seminar upstairs for media training to give them way to effectively communicate. Also, to help them learn other aspects of their game”.

