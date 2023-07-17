Open in App
Ambulance crew survives in fatal wrong-way driver crash

1 day ago
Courtesy Van-Far Ambulance District.

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. — Just over a week now since July 4th when a Van-Far Ambulance was involved in a fatal crash that critically injured two of their crew, destroying their only ambulance.

Wendy Hull , Administrator, now releases an update on both crew members that remain hospitalized in Columbia, Mo.

EMT Leslie Dahl , 54, of Farmer, Mo. was the driver and has undergone several surgeries remaining in ICU, critical but stable. Her recovery time is unknown but expected to be extensive.

Paramedic Jason Bostic , 47, of Troy, Mo. has undergone multiple surgeries. He was transported to an orthopedic rehabilitation center. Doctors estimate his recovery time at 18-months.

The crash occurred as a Dodge Journey driven by Terri Rucker , 43, of Bowling Green, Mo. was driving in the wrong direction of Mo-61 and crashed head-on into the ambulance. She was pronounced deceased on scene.

Hull thanks mutual aid partners for providing a crews covering their area:

  • Audrain Ambulance District
  • Boone Health Ambulance
  • Callaway County Ambulance District
  • Cole County Ambulance District
  • Marion/Ralls County Ambulance District
  • Montgomery County Ambulance District
  • Osage Ambulance District

>> Click to read more on fundraisers for the workers injured.

