Ambulance crew survives in fatal wrong-way driver crash

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. — Just over a week now since July 4th when a Van-Far Ambulance was involved in a fatal crash that critically injured two of their crew, destroying their only ambulance.

Wendy Hull , Administrator, now releases an update on both crew members that remain hospitalized in Columbia, Mo.

EMT Leslie Dahl , 54, of Farmer, Mo. was the driver and has undergone several surgeries remaining in ICU, critical but stable. Her recovery time is unknown but expected to be extensive.

Paramedic Jason Bostic , 47, of Troy, Mo. has undergone multiple surgeries. He was transported to an orthopedic rehabilitation center. Doctors estimate his recovery time at 18-months.

The crash occurred as a Dodge Journey driven by Terri Rucker , 43, of Bowling Green, Mo. was driving in the wrong direction of Mo-61 and crashed head-on into the ambulance. She was pronounced deceased on scene.

Hull thanks mutual aid partners for providing a crews covering their area:

Audrain Ambulance District

Boone Health Ambulance

Callaway County Ambulance District

Cole County Ambulance District

Marion/Ralls County Ambulance District

Montgomery County Ambulance District

Osage Ambulance District

This is a breaking news story. Follow Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover news and stories where you live. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone. Check back often for story updates and new articles we post 24/7 as news is happening.

Fundraiser for the injured co-workers.

MSHP preliminary crash report.

Courtesy Van-Far Ambulance District.

— Aurora man dies days later in hospital as victim in Felony DWI crash https://bit.ly/44kzLJO — Carthage man dies days later after crash, I-49 & E Newman https://bit.ly/43gP2db — Felony DWI crash, driver airlifted near Sarcoxie https://bit.ly/43xNPhT — Columbia Elementary comes down in North Joplin https://bit.ly/43kTGqz — — Plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks, 2 dead https://bit.ly/44K1jIk — — Route 66/East 7th ‘flyover’ bridge to close for rehab https://bit.ly/3pN40de — — Jeep t-boned by Jeep near Hornet, Jeep overturns https://bit.ly/3DbhhiL — — I-44 bridge repair complete at Fidelity cloverleaf. All lanes, all exits, all ramps open https://bit.ly/44rFeyk — — How is it? So hot the I-44 is buckling! https://bit.ly/44GNxGk — — Springfield-Greene County name new 911 director. April Ford from JASCO takes the spot https://bit.ly/44oFONs — — The 1982 ‘Tylenol Killer’ dies; He grew up in Joplin area, graduated from Carl Junction https://bit.ly/3XLxhRW — — Speed and alcohol played factors in fatal crash on South Jackson Joplin Police state https://bit.ly/3JHRiDe — Endangered runaway teen from Baxter Springs, gone 90 days https://bit.ly/44x8DH6 — Nitro Dragsters at Mo-Kan Dragway; Attempt at track Speed Record https://bit.ly/44brgAB — I-49 Cross-Median head-on crash near Jasper https://bit.ly/443Sysl — House fire in Carthage; Chief cannot rule out fireworks as the cause https://bit.ly/44mVtfI — 1942 Sperry Spotlight built to find and shoot German war planes at night, now pointing the way to Military Fireworks! https://bit.ly/3XwTAed — Pickup overturns numerous times, ejecting driver near Neosho https://bit.ly/3NzvOJS — Fort Leonard Wood Staff Sgt charged murder in death of 2-year-old https://bit.ly/438n8jm — Carl Junction house fire in Country Club Estates https://bit.ly/44ntyMK — Judge denies Bond for woman charged in death of 4 motorcyclists near Aurora https://bit.ly/3NTXMla — $1,000 reward, copper thefts near Crestline, Kan. https://bit.ly/3XNrfR7 — Galena, Kan. officer recognized for life-saving skills https://bit.ly/3JEYP5K