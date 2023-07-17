Open in App
Evergy releases updates on power restoration

By Caroline Soro,

1 day ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As of 8 p.m. Sunday, Evergy announced it restored power for over 93 percent of customers who were affected by Friday’s storm. Over 265,000 total customers across parts of Kansas and Missouri were affected.

Early Sunday storms delayed Evergy’s work for several hours, but crews were assigned over half of the remaining damages around 5 p.m. Crews include Evergy employees as well as contracting and utility companies from neighboring states. According to Evergy, external teams include OG&E, Liberty Utilities, Omaha Public Power District, MidAmerica Energy, Alliant, Northern Indiana Public Service Co., AEP and Ameren Illinois.

Evergy reported this as the largest response to storm damage since it was formed, as over 3,000 total personnel assisted in power restoration efforts. Crews began restoring power following the storm Friday afternoon, and have been working across the service area since then. Evergy reports that roughly 500 power poles across that service area were damaged in the storm.

Crews are working 16-hour shifts before taking a break to let a new crew take their place. Evergy said it does not plan to stop work until every customer has their power restored.

Evergy appreciates customers’ patience at this time, as crews work to restore power for everyone as quickly as possible.

