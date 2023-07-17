Open in App
How to Watch: 2023 Texas A&M SEC Media Days event

By Jarrett Johnson,

1 day ago

It seems like yesterday that the Aggies were coming off a 5-7 season with no bowl game and losing the No.1 Linebacker for the second consecutive season. But it’s summertime now, and Jimbo has gone from everyone looking to find the best way to buy out this contract to possibly a top-10 recruiting class for 2024.

After an interesting transfer period where the Aggies dominated social media with the storyline that everything was falling apart in Bryan/College Station. However, with Bobby Petrino on board calling plays, a few big weeks of recruiting, and the release of the 2024 schedule, there will be plenty to talk about in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Grand Hyatt.

Representing Texas A&M in front of the media will be Head Coach Jimbo Fisher, wide receiver Ainias Smith, defensive end Fadil Diggs, and defensive tackle McKinney Jackson.

HOW TO WATCH

Time: Approx. 1:45 p.m. CT on Monday in Nashville

TV: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network+

