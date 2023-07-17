Wisconsin DNR updates

From Friday, July 14: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the Hank Aaron State Trail will be closed effective immediately between the 76th St. and 89th St. access points.

Due to recent rain events, a sinkhole has formed in the trail surface. Upon staff inspection, it was determined that the hole extends multiple feet below the paved surface, creating an unsupported void beneath the asphalt layer and posing a safety concern for both trail integrity and trail users. A portion of the trail will require excavation and replacement before further use.

The non-motorized Hank Aaron State Trail extends from Milwaukee’s lakefront to the Waukesha County line utilizing both on-street and rail trail segments. Approximately 200,000 cyclists, hikers and walkers utilize the urban paved trail annually.

Various alternative routes may be used based on preference and destination. Signage for the shortest detour route will be posted at temporary barricading at the 76th St. and 89th St. access points and on the trail ahead of the closure. Additional closure associated with the 70th St. bridge reconstruction is still expected on July 14, July 17 and July 18 between the 68th St. and 72nd St. access points.

The DNR understands the importance of the trail for recreational and commuter users and will be making emergency repairs as soon as possible to limit disruption to trail use. Upon contractor inspection and scheduling, updates to the closure dates will be posted to the Hank Aaron State Trail property page.

From Friday, July 14: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued a statewide air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke coming from Western Canada.

The advisory is in effect from noon on Friday, July 14 through noon on Sunday, July 16. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) level to possible scattered areas reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level.

The smoke will reach northwest counties this afternoon and evening. The heaviest smoke impacts are expected in the southern half of the state, where smoke is expected to arrive early Saturday morning. It is advised to close all windows and doors during heavy smoke – especially overnight – to help prevent smoke from entering homes and buildings.

This event likely will not be as prolonged or as severe as the wildfire smoke event in late June. During this air quality advisory, the DNR recommends those in sensitive groups (people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, those who are pregnant, and those who work outdoors) consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else limit prolonged or heavy exertion.

If the Air Quality Index reaches the red Unhealthy level, sensitive groups should consider moving events inside, and everyone else should consider avoiding heavy exertion. During the advisory, watch for symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath as a sign to take a break or move indoors.

Stay Informed: The DNR offers a variety of ways to stay up-to-date on the current air quality.

View current PM2.5 conditions by clicking the blue “PM2.5” box on DNR’s Air Monitoring page.

Check out the new Wildfire Smoke dropdown on the Particle Pollution webpage for more information on how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke events.

Download the free WisconsinAQM mobile app to receive air quality updates anywhere on a mobile device. Download in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Sign up to receive air quality advisory notices by email or text.

The EPA utilizes corrected data from Air Quality sensors to fill in the spatial gaps between regulatory air monitors on their gov web map, which shows current fire and smoke.

Download and share these air quality safety infographics with your friends on social media.

From Friday, July 14: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the Village of Amherst is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system. The project includes upgrades to Well #1 and Well #2 within in the Village of Amherst.

Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.

The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Submit comments by July 28, 2023 to:

Department of Natural Resources

C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2

101 S Webster St.

P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707

NRCFELEnvironmentalReview@wisconsin.gov

Based on the comments received, the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the project's impacts and reasonable alternatives.