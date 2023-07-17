Open in App
New Hampshire road buckles, collapses after flash flooding

1 day ago



Dramatic video shows a road in New Hampshire buckle and collapse following heavy rain and flash flooding.

Residents of Hillsboro watched Sunday as the water first opened a hole in the roadway. Then the surface buckled up and split into pieces.

Some onlookers in the video are heard saying the road had recently been fixed.
