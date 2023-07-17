During scorching temps, drinking too much water can be a bad thing too

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – As scorching temperatures continue their reign in El Paso, you might be making it more of a point to stay hydrated. However, too much water can be a bad thing.

Water intoxication is the rapid drinking of water, usually over 100 ounces, in a short amount of time and dilutes necessary electrolytes. Common symptoms include lethargy, disorientation, nausea and vomiting.

If left untreated it can lead to psychosis and even a coma or death. KTSM spoke with Dr. Colby Genrich, from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, about what alternatives there are to water especially during exercise activities.

“You can drink plenty of water but also supplementing with some sports drinks that have electrolytes like sodium potassium and sugar can often help, you know, not exacerbate water intoxication,” Dr. Genrich said.

The healthy amount of water someone should be drinking in a day, according to Dr. Genrich, depends on your body weight and exercise activity, but you should be taking in around 64 ounces of water in a 24-hour period.

If you see someone experiencing any of these symptoms, call 911 immediately. These symptoms are similar to those of dehydration so having a medial personnel on hand is important.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.