Jason Aldean suffers heat stroke in Hartford, runs off stage mid-performance

By Fox News,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3whS_0nSVUgtb00

Jason Aldean’s concert came to an abrupt end after the singer showed obvious distress on stage Saturday night in Connecticut.

While performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Aldean struggled to get through his song “Crazy Town.”

In the middle of his performance, he retreated from the microphone to cough.

Trying to power through, Aldean could barely sing another line of his song before he ran off-stage.

The country star did not return.

This morning, the concert venue tweeted out a statement regarding the incident.

“Yesterday’s Jason Aldean show will be rescheduled for a future date. We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason. A rep has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night’s performance.”

An update on Jason Aldean at Xfinity Theatre pic.twitter.com/AazUm1jala

— Xfinity Theatre (@XFINITYTheatre) July 16, 2023

A representative for Aldean confirmed the news to Fox News Digital.

Prior to his performance, Aldean’s wife, Brittany shared on Instagram that she would be joining her husband on his Highway Desperado tour next weekend, along with their children.

He is scheduled to play two shows in Ohio next Thursday and Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDGJT_0nSVUgtb00
Jason Aldean left the stage mid song while performing in Connecticut on July 15.
K.C. Schweizer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01u1bs_0nSVUgtb00
A representative for Aldean confirmed the country artist experienced heatstroke during Saturday night’s show.
K.C. Schweizer

The comment section was flooded with regard for Aldean, with fans extending their well-wishes.

“Hoping Jason is ok. We were at the show in Hartford. Sending love & prayers,” one user wrote. “Is he ok? At the Hartford show-that was scary,” another commented.

A flood warning was in effect last night in the area while Aldean was performing, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Aldean is still slated to perform tonight in Saratoga Springs, New York.

