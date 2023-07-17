Open in App
ABC 15 News

In high temperatures, Glendale apartment residents say they're without A/C

By Ford Hatchett,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Phoenix resident complains about scheduled power outage in middle of heat wave
Phoenix, AZ21 hours ago
Monsoon Watch: Blowing dust in far East Valley as storms develop in parts of Arizona
Phoenix, AZ21 hours ago
Extreme heat is bearing down on Arizona's homeless population
Phoenix, AZ22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Goodbye Fiesta Mall: Demolition to begin
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
Phoenix sees first big 2023 monsoon storm
Phoenix, AZ16 hours ago
Valley police trying to solve bold Home Depot theft, scary residential burglary
Chandler, AZ1 day ago
Dust storm rolls through parts of Maricopa, Pinal counties
Phoenix, AZ18 hours ago
Phoenix woman living without AC for two months receives free unit from Parker and Sons
Phoenix, AZ17 hours ago
Man dead, child pulled out of water at Lake Pleasant
Peoria, AZ1 day ago
Despite record-high overnight low temps, Phoenix only has one 24/7 heat relief center
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Another Valley senior fights to get back refundable deposit from care home
Peoria, AZ1 day ago
Man found dead in Buckeye desert after going on bike ride and getting a flat tire, Buckeye PD says
Buckeye, AZ1 day ago
Police looking to identify man found dead in burned dumpster in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ3 hours ago
APS customers break all-time energy usage record over sweltering Arizona weekend
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Man found dead in Buckeye desert
Buckeye, AZ1 day ago
Phoenix heatwave persists: Thunderstorms loom for sections of Arizona in the beginning of the week
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Major animal shelter in Phoenix will close this weekend due to heat
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Phoenix will set an all-time record today, for the most 110+ degree days in a row!
Phoenix, AZ6 hours ago
City of Phoenix gives marijuana operation 6 months to stop skunky smell
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Apparent explosion near downtown Phoenix badly injures 2 women, PD says
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Scorching Arizona temperatures and a pause in the monsoon thunderstorms over the weekend
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Unrelenting heat wave continues to break records
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Two women seriously injured after unidentified object explodes in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
First Alert Weather Day brings dangerous heat but records could fall today
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
As Arizona heats up, so do chances of being burned by everyday things
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
New Housing in Phoenix Banned by Arizona As Water Supply Dwindles
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Police: Drunk woman pointed gun at Laveen restaurant staff
Phoenix, AZ21 hours ago
Nightly Roundup: Monsoon storm moves into Phoenix area; shocking twist in stepdaughter murder case
Phoenix, AZ18 hours ago
Mexican Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Town
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy