Ed Sheeran fans stunned after Eminem revealed as surprise guest during Detroit show

Ed Sheeran fans were left stunned after the singer brought out Eminem as a surprise guest during his concert in Detroit over the weekend.

During the concert at Ford Field on Saturday night (15 July), Sheeran told the crowd that he’s going to play the cover of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”.

Before starting the song, Sheeran joked that he and his band only learned the song earlier that day.

“Let’s see how this goes,” he said.

As the crowd started catching up to the beat, Eminem appeared on stage and began performing his song with Sheeran.

The two also belted out Eminem’s 2000 hit “Stan”.

Ever since the performance, fans on social media have gushed about Eminem’s appearance.

“The most impressive thing about Eminem that is undeniable is his live vocals sound exactly like the recorded track every single time,” wrote one fan.

Another person added: “Unforgettable. One of my personal fav music moments of my life.”

“Eminem knows how to make an entrance, and the crowd erupted like it is really the greatest moment in their lives. Thank you, Ed Sheeran,” one person wrote.

“I had goosebumps,” said another fan.

This isn’t the first time Sheeran and Eminem have performed together.

In 2020, the two performed “Stan” at Eminem’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The artists have also collaborated on tracks such as “Remember the Name”, “River” and “Those Kinda Nights”.

Earlier this year, Sheeran credited Eminem for curing his childhood stammer .

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show , the “Bad Habits” singer said that when he was nine, his uncle gifted him Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP.

“By learning that record and rapping it back to back to back to back, it cured my stutter,” Sheeran said.

He also revealed that he first met Eminem in 2017.

“I think it’s different with Eminem because he is quite reclusive, doesn’t see or meet that many people,” Sheeran said.

“I’ve known him now six years and we’ve done three songs together, I’ve played with him twice on stage. He’s another person I really relate to, as he lives in his hometown still and has his ecosystem around him.”