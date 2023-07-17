Open in App
A $900 million jackpot is up for grabs in Monday night’s Powerball drawing

By By Nouran Salahieh, CNN,

1 day ago

(CNN) — Feeling lucky? A $900 million Powerball jackpot grand prize is up for grabs during Monday’s drawing – the third largest jackpot in the game’s history, according to Powerball.

If a player wins the jackpot on Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $900 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $465.1 million – both before taxes.

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night – white balls 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and red Powerball 18.

There have now been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner since its April 19 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all six numbers to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million.

Monday’s grand prize ranks as the third largest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest US lottery jackpot, according to Powerball . The largest-ever Powerball prize of $2.04 billion was won in California on November 7.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, Powerball says on its website.

While no one scored the grand prize Saturday, three tickets sold in Colorado and Texas matched all five white balls to each win $1 million prizes Saturday, according to Powerball.

The Powerball isn’t the only massive lottery prize this week. The Mega Millions jackpot winnings grew to an estimated $640 million after there were no winners Friday, according to its website.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday at 11 pm ET.

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

