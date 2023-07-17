Open in App
KTVU FOX 2

Frew crews extinguish 3-alarm fire in Oakland apartment complex

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oakland, CA newsLocal Oakland, CA
Video: 2 men attempt to break into Oakland restaurant
Oakland, CA2 hours ago
Boy fights for his life after Oakland freeway shooting
Oakland, CA20 hours ago
Video: Oakland street vendor robbed at gunpoint
Oakland, CA21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
70 shots fired during Antioch party homicide
Antioch, CA21 hours ago
Police investigate multi-vehicle crash in San Jose
San Jose, CA18 hours ago
East Bay street racer crashes on I-580, ditches fatally injured passenger
Livermore, CA23 hours ago
6 hurt after large tree branch crashes down in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA19 hours ago
Video: Out-of-control RV slams into cars along Altamont Pass
Livermore, CA8 hours ago
Ice Cream Man Heist Melts Down: Armed Robbers Strike in Oakland
Oakland, CA22 hours ago
6 recovering after large tree branch crashed church group's picnic in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA19 hours ago
Man Shot Sunday in Antioch at Babe Ruth Baseball Fields
Antioch, CA1 day ago
Falling tree injures 6 people at Santa Rosa park
Santa Rosa, CA2 days ago
San Rafael woman arrested for assault, starting fire at encampment
San Rafael, CA2 days ago
Family wants sheriff, CHP to release body camera video after 20-year-old Hayward man killed
Hayward, CA1 day ago
Motorcyclist killed in collision with minivan in Petaluma
Petaluma, CA2 days ago
Gun Violence and Extreme Heat Continue to Plague Bay Area
Oakland, CA2 days ago
CHP officer shot in foot after accidentally discharging weapon, authorities confirm
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Dozens of cars in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood broken into overnight
San Jose, CA3 days ago
Bay Area Crisis: Child Critically Wounded in Freeway Shooting Amid Heatwave and Parking Controversy
Oakland, CA3 days ago
San Leandro Market Heist: Video of Thieves Breaking into Galvan's, Grab Cash & Merch
San Leandro, CA1 day ago
Man's hand partially amputated in boat accident on California lake
Richmond, CA1 day ago
Fremont police raise money for 78-year old contractor targeted by thieves for third time
Fremont, CA19 hours ago
Correctional officer was ‘heading home after his shift' when fatal San Jose crash happened
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Napa police search for hit-and-run driver that caused injury accident
Napa, CA2 days ago
BART trains moving slower due to Bay Area heat
Orinda, CA2 days ago
1 dead, 1 injured in Pittsburg shooting
Pittsburg, CA3 days ago
Terrifying Carjacking Incident Captured on Camera in San Francisco's SoMa Neighborhood
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Man arrested in Millbrae for Home Depot robbery
Millbrae, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy