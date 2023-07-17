Open in App
FOX 5 San Diego

Celebrating together: San Diego Pride Festival wraps up its final day

By Christelle Koumoué,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A5f9b_0nSVNozk00

SAN DIEGO — Hot temperatures did not deter thousands from heading out to Balboa Park on Sunday for the final day of the annual San Diego Pride Festival.

This year’s festivities spanned 21 acres in the park’s western Marston Point, featuring five stages, over 300 exhibitors and 15 resource centers for LGBTQ+ community members.

Mark Maddox, director of the San Diego Pride’s flagship event, said the two-day celebration highlights the best in LGBTQ+ entertainment and exhibits.

“We have ticket buyers coming in from each of the 50 states (and) roughly 100 countries that come to San Diego just to celebrate with us,” Maddox said.

San Diego Pride is an event of great importance to many in the local LGBTQ+ community, allowing them to celebrate their most authentic selves while commemorating the history of the gay rights movement.

Going to Comic-Con? Here’s what to know before you go

“This is an opportunity for us to come and live out loud and be out loud as ourselves wholly, no matter how you identify,” one festivalgoer, Kisha Lynn Elliott, said on Sunday.

It’s especially important for some festival attendees, like Jeremy Davies, amid a changing climate regarding the LGBTQ+ community that has made many feel uneasy.

“Most of society does not celebrate queer identities,” Davies explained. “It’s getting better, of course, all the time, but this is the time of year where we can really celebrate all together.”

That coming together, festivalgoers say, creates a sense of happiness that inspires and encourages attendees to love themselves and others.

“Being here surrounded by that joy,” Jordan Lieberman said, “it’s just a really uplifting experience for me every year.”

