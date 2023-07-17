Open in App
CBS Pittsburgh

151st Open Championship up for grabs at Royal Liverpool

By Mike Darnay,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQ4iM_0nSVI29i00

#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: Jul. 16, 2023 (Pt. 1) 08:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Golf's oldest championship and the final major championship of the year is upon us with the 151st Open Championship up for grabs at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

The Open Championship, often referred to as 'The British Open' returns to the 12-time host Royal Liverpool where the championship was last held nearly a decade ago in 2014, when Rory McIlroy won the tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yzHU1_0nSVI29i00
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning the 2014 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake. David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

McIlroy heads into the week on a high note, having won the Scottish Open with two birdies on the final two holes of the tournament and looks to keep it going this week.

This oldest golf championship in the world will be the final major championship of the year, with Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Wyndham Clark each having won one of the first three of 2023 and looking to become the first player to win two majors in the same year since Koepka won the U.S. Open and PGA Championship both in 2018.

This final major of the year often features lower than usual scores compared to the Masters, U.S. Open, and PGA Championship, with the last three winners having final scores of -20, -15, and -15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OV298_0nSVI29i00
HOYLAKE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: The Claret Jug is displayed on the championship 18th green during previews for The 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on February 23, 2023 in Hoylake, England. Liam Allan/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

Defending champion Cam Smith looks to go back-to-back, a feat that no one has pulled off at the Open since Padraig Harrington in 2007 and 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TCELf_0nSVI29i00
2008 Open Champion Padraig Harrington celebrates with the trophy 2008 Open Champion Padraig Harrington celebrates with the trophy (Photo by Tony Marshall - PA Images via Getty Images)/2008 Open Champion Padraig Harrington celebrates with the trophy (Photo by Tony Marshall - PA Images via Getty Images)

Other recent champions in the field looking to win the Open again include two-time major champion Collin Morikawa who won the 2021 Open at Royal St. George's, Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, and four-time major champion Jordan Spieth, who won the Open at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

For Rory McIlroy, anything but a win here at Royal Liverpool will complete the ninth straight season without a major championship for the four-time major champion.

The Open Championship this year will feature a field with some players not seen in recent events, all who have qualified as past champions who are under the age of 60, including John Daly and Ernie Els.

Tiger Woods will not be in the field as he continues to recover from ankle surgery he underwent following his withdrawal from this year's Masters.

The opening round of the tournament will get underway on Thursday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rory McIlroy's Wife Had 3-Word Message After His Win Sunday
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Fans Saddened By Charles Barkley's Admission About His Relationship With Michael Jordan
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Haley Kalil Takes the Streets of New York by Storm in a Silver Ensemble
New York City, NY21 hours ago
Lakers rookie and former IU star Jalen Hood-Schifino signs multi-year endorsement deal with Adidas
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Antonela Roccuzzo Dons Boho-Chic Laced Bustier, Pink Trousers & White Sandals for Husband Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Unveiling
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Oregon State beats out Utah, others for 2024 OL out of Hawaii
Corvallis, OR2 days ago
Tigers bench Miguel Cabrera on Sunday afternoon
Detroit, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy