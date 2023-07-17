Where do Vikings' Christian Darrisaw, Brian O'Neill rank among tackles?

The presence of Justin Jefferson is obviously a big reason why the Vikings are set up to have success on offense both this season and for years to come, whether Kirk Cousins remains the quarterback or not. But don't overlook the benefit and importance of the team's standout tackle duo, which looks primed to be among the league's best for a long time. The Vikings are loaded at some of the premium positions on that side of the ball.

ESPN's continued rollout of its positional rankings according to executives, coaches, scouts, and players reached the OT position this weekend , so let's see how the league views Minnesota's Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill.

Christian Darrisaw: No. 9

Darrisaw showed enormous potential in his second season. After missing five games as a rookie in 2021, he posted an 80.5% run block win rate in 2022, second-best among tackles in this group. While some voters think he isn't ready for the top 10, those who are high on him are very high. "Supreme talent," an AFC executive said. "Really natural athlete. He'll be higher on this list next year. He's essentially still a rookie because he's missed some time."

This feels low for Darrisaw based on his play in 2022, but I get it. Because he missed the first half of his rookie season and several games last year due to injury, the sample size isn't quite there yet (Darrisaw has made 24 of a possible 34 starts in two seasons). He had a wide range in this survey, ranking as high as third while being left off some ballots entirely. I'll just say I agree with the AFC exec who said Darrisaw will be higher on next year's list. He's incredibly good.

Brian O'Neill: Honorable mention

O'Neill has been one of Minnesota's most consistent players for the past three years. Before an Achilles injury shortened his 2022 season, he had started every game since the 2020 season. "When he got paid, I remember being surprised a bit, but he's a quality starter," an AFC exec said. "Maybe not elite, but really solid, good athletic ability, technically sound, can get out and run, a wall-and-seal type guy. Probably on the fringe of the top 10."

I think this is fine. O'Neill is a great player, but he doesn't quite have the dominant ceiling that Darrisaw does. He's just extremely steady and reliable. There are so many great tackles in the league, which makes it tough to crack the top ten.

The only other team in the league with both tackles making at least honorable mention is the Eagles, whose Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson both cracked the top five.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long.

Subscribe to the Inside the Vikings newsletter

Follow Will Ragatz on Twitter