Hours after the Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game sweep in Cincinnati, the Reds are promoting prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand from Triple-A Louisville, the team announced Monday .

The move was first reported Sunday night via Twitter by FanSided's Robert Murray .

Encarnacion-Strand , acquired from the Minnesota Twins last August along with Spencer Steer and minor-leaguer Steve Hajjar (dealt in February for Will Benson ) for starting pitcher Tyler Mahle, had a .331 batting average, 20 home runs and 62 RBIs, with a 1.042 OPS this season for the Bats.

He hit his 19th and 20th homers in a game earlier this month, and had a grand slam in May against Worcester .

Social media reactions to Encarnacion-Strand's promotion:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Christian Encarnacion-Strand is called up from Louisville by the Cincinnati Reds