Rays' Shane McClanahan (back) to return from IL vs. Rangers

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sYu4r_0nSV7IyZ00

The Tampa Bay Rays will welcome back ace Shane McClanahan for Monday's series opener against the Texas Rangers .

McClanahan (11-1, 2.53 ERA) leads the majors in wins (tied) and ERA among qualified pitchers. In 17 starts this season, the left-hander has 101 strikeouts over 96 innings.

McClanahan, however, is coming off a pair of shortened starts. After his last appearance, when he allowed four runs on five hits with three walks in just three innings at Seattle on June 30, he landed on the 15-day injured list with midback tightness. He failed to complete four innings in his previous start, as well.

After his start against the Mariners, McClanahan said his back "tightened up on me. It's frustrating. Obviously, I want to go out there and help this team win. I didn't do that this start, last start, and I'm ready to get the ball moving in the right direction."

Though he will be facing one of the best lineups in baseball, he fared well against the Rangers on June 11 -- his first time ever facing Texas. He gave up four hits and three earned runs in seven innings, striking out five and walking one. McClanahan earned the win as Tampa Bay prevailed 7-3.

Tampa Bay, clinging to a one-game lead in the AL East, journeys to Arlington having won its initial series out of the All-Star break. The Rays swept the host Kansas City Royals in a doubleheader on Saturday before the Royals took the series finale 8-4 on Sunday.

Reuters contributed to this report.

