Tides take down RailRiders 4-3 for series win

By James Kattato,

1 day ago

NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) – Does it ever get old?

The Tides win another game. This time, it’s the series clincher vs the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, as they walk away with a 4-3 win on Sunday.

The big stories of the day were Connor Norby and Daz Cameron, who each had a home run in a game where every run counted. Norby’s came in the form of a leadoff shot over the left-centerfield fence to put the Tides up early. Cameron’s was more insurance, but it all counts the same.

The Tides now go on a bit of a road-stand as they take on the Gwinnett Stripers. First pitch for that is in Lawrenceville, GA at 7:05 p.m. this Tuesday.

