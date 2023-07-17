Tides take down RailRiders 4-3 for series win

NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) – Does it ever get old?
The Tides win another game. This time, it’s the series clincher vs the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, as they walk away with a 4-3 win on Sunday.
The big stories of the day were Connor Norby and Daz Cameron, who each had a home run in a game where every run counted. Norby’s came in the form of a leadoff shot over the left-centerfield fence to put the Tides up early. Cameron’s was more insurance, but it all counts the same.
The Tides now go on a bit of a road-stand as they take on the Gwinnett Stripers. First pitch for that is in Lawrenceville, GA at 7:05 p.m. this Tuesday. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0