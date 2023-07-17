Art Exhibits

Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
The Frederick News-Post
‘Indigene’: An artist monograph release party and presentation by Rula Jones — July 23. “‘Indigene’ is a project that has allowed me to combine my love and practice of both art and writing into a single format. The book idea was inspired by a great deal of memoir writers and artist book makers that have come before me including Kurt Vonnegut’s ‘A Man Without a Country,’ the journals of artist Anne Truitt, William Blake’s ‘Songs of Innocence and Experience,’ and Jenny Holtzer.” Frederick Book Arts Center will sell copies of the book and will host a reception and brief presentation at 3 p.m. July 23. Refreshments served. Free street parking. Frederick Book Arts Center, 217 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 301-228-9816, corrine.wilson@fredbookartscenter.org
DISTRICT Arts celebrates the High Wheel Bicycle Race — through July 23. Artist April Rimpo’s High Wheel paintings will be on view in the gallery. DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. 301-695-4050, districtarts.com/special-exhibitions.
