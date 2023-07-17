Art Exhibits

Jillian Abir MacMaster recently spent a week living at Fox Haven Farm in Jefferson, created cyanotype prints about and using the farm’s herb garden, and led three workshops with demonstrations there. The exhibition “The Herbalist: Cyanotypes from Fox Haven Farm” showcases the work created during the artist residency. This exhibition is part of the Black Cat Studios artist collective and was funded by the Frederick Arts Council. The show is on view through July 30, with a reception and artist talk from 5 to 8 p.m. July 22 at the gallery, located at 4 W. Fifth St., Frederick. Courtesy photo

‘Indigene’: An artist monograph release party and presentation by Rula Jones — July 23. “‘Indigene’ is a project that has allowed me to combine my love and practice of both art and writing into a single format. The book idea was inspired by a great deal of memoir writers and artist book makers that have come before me including Kurt Vonnegut’s ‘A Man Without a Country,’ the journals of artist Anne Truitt, William Blake’s ‘Songs of Innocence and Experience,’ and Jenny Holtzer.” Frederick Book Arts Center will sell copies of the book and will host a reception and brief presentation at 3 p.m. July 23. Refreshments served. Free street parking. Frederick Book Arts Center, 217 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 301-228-9816, corrine.wilson@fredbookartscenter.org

DISTRICT Arts celebrates the High Wheel Bicycle Race — through July 23. Artist April Rimpo’s High Wheel paintings will be on view in the gallery. DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. 301-695-4050, districtarts.com/special-exhibitions.