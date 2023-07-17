Open in App
ABC10

Minor killed in Granite Bay accident

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Granite Bay, CA newsLocal Granite Bay, CA
Citrus Heights teen dies in Granite Bay crash
Citrus Heights, CA1 day ago
CHP: Driver in Granite Bay crash that left 15-year-old dead ran red light
Granite Bay, CA1 day ago
Suspect Arrested in Placer County Burglary Case Connected to Sophisticated Crew Operating Out of Southern California
Granite Bay, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 arrested after man hit, killed by car in Rancho Cordova
Rancho Cordova, CA1 hour ago
Highway 50 delays after RV catches fire in El Dorado Hills
El Dorado Hills, CA22 hours ago
Crash on westbound I-80 on the Yolo Causeway causing major delays
West Sacramento, CA7 hours ago
Galt police investigating series of business burglaries
Galt, CA3 hours ago
One man killed, another injured in Rancho Cordova
Rancho Cordova, CA2 days ago
Officials search for car suspected of running over bicyclist in north Sacramento
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Attempted murder, brandished firearm, criminal threats
Auburn, CA11 hours ago
Police still seeking answers in shooting death of Sauci Haywood in Stockton
Stockton, CA20 hours ago
Possible hazmat scene in Suisun City under investigation
Suisun City, CA1 day ago
Upscale Granite Bay, Sacramento neighborhoods targeted in string of burglaries
Granite Bay, CA15 hours ago
RV blaze closes Highway 50
Placerville, CA1 day ago
Girl rescued, Stockton man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking
Stockton, CA1 day ago
Woodland fire damages 3 homes, minorly injures 2 firefighters
Woodland, CA2 days ago
Sacramento Valley Crimestoppers looking for 6 wanted individuals
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
In Sacramento's high heat, dogs left in cars to be treated as emergencies
Sacramento, CA20 hours ago
3 homes burn on Lincoln Avenue in Woodland
Woodland, CA2 days ago
Man injured in shooting on Sacramento's Northgate Boulevard
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Big rig overturns near I-80 in Sacramento, prompting Hazmat response
Sacramento, CA4 days ago
'It saddens me': Mama Marks Play Pool remains closed in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights
Sacramento, CA21 hours ago
Spontaneous combustion of mulch causes El Dorado Hills backyard fire
El Dorado Hills, CA1 day ago
Folsom car club cruising along with solid schedule of events
Folsom, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy