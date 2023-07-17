Lionel Messi's car mobbed by fanatical Inter Miami fans as he leaves DRV PNK Stadium

Lionel Messi was mobbed by Inter Miami supporters as he was driven away from his unveiling at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday night.

The 36-year-old was spotted as he left the event in one of a fleet of cars.

Fans had lined the exit of the stadium car park, hoping to catch a glimpse of Messi after he was presented to the crowd in Fort Lauderdale.

As shown in footage shot by DailyMail.Com, they went into a frenzy when they realized the Argentinian was in the back of a black car.

Messi waved at the fans, many of whom then chased his vehicle down the road away from the stadium.

Messi was filmed leaving the stadium after being introduced to the new Miami fanbase

After being introduced to his new fans, Messi's first game will likely be on Friday for Miami

The Argentinian's move to Inter Miami was made official on Sunday, when he was unveiled in front of a packed crowd.

The hope is that his move to Major League Soccer will transform soccer in the United States.

In a speech to the 20,000 fans who were packed into the DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday night, Miami co-owner Jorge Mas said: 'When David and I first met and we dreamt of what Inter Miami represents, it started off with the freedom to dream.

'And we dreamed of not only bringing elite players and the best players but the best player to ever don boots — and his name is Lionel Andres Messi.

'Tonight is a gift and celebration to the city that opened its arms to my family

'Tonight we are doing this in the rain. This is holy water! This is our moment! Our moment to change the football landscape in this country.'

Then, with Messi about to walk out into the stadium, Mas announced: 'Your new number 10, America's number 10.'

Judging by the excitement of fans just trying to catch a glimpse of Messi on his way out the DRV PNK Stadium, Mas is right in suggesting Messi's presence will change the game's reputation in the United States.

His first game for Miami is set to be on Friday, against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.