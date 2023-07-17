Open in App
Get close, learn about alligators this week in Orange

By Staff Reports,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLqjw_0nSUxZLe00

As part of the Summer Reading Program, the Orange Public Library is holding an event this week for readers of all ages.

From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Gator Country is going to be at Riverside Pavilion in Orange.

This program focuses on educating spectators on the importance of the conservation of the American alligator and creating a safe interactive experience.

The fun takes place at Riverside Pavilion, 708 Simmons Drive in Orange.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs and plenty of water.

For more information, call the Orange Public Library at 409-883-1086.

