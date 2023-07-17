Open in App
Murray Ledger & Times

MISD Board moves forward with energy savings

By MARTHA ANDRUS communitynews@murrayledger.com,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tucker: Not Overly Optimistic, But Still Hopeful Hospital OB Can Stay Open
Paris, TN20 hours ago
Town Crier
Murray, KY17 hours ago
Mural Painting Set For Downtown Hopkinsville This Week
Hopkinsville, KY1 day ago
Western Kentucky’s I-24 Natural Gas Pipeline Moving Forward
Fort Campbell, KY4 days ago
Ansett, Rhodes win Irvin Cobb Championship
Paducah, KY1 day ago
Obituaries July 18th, 2023
Lexington, KY17 hours ago
Cairo bridge relocation
Cairo, IL3 days ago
In Crowded Courtroom, Bond Reduced In Henry Co. Vehicular Homicide Case
Paris, TN1 day ago
101st Airborne Division commanding general gets his last haircut at Bo’s Barber Shop
Fort Campbell, KY21 hours ago
Kirksey man charged for farm fires
Kirksey, KY1 day ago
Christmas in July: Beat the Heat with Kentucky’s Epic Year-Round Light Display
Grand Rivers, KY2 days ago
One flown to Skyline following wreck on Dawson Springs Road
Hopkinsville, KY1 day ago
Police Chief Alerts Community Of Possible Lethal Doses Of Drugs Circulating
Hopkinsville, KY3 days ago
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Food Giant Robbery
Hopkinsville, KY23 hours ago
Paris Man Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison
Paris, TN7 hours ago
Man Flown To Hospital After Christian County Rollover Crash
Nashville, TN1 day ago
ATM Badly Damaged In Theft, Stolen Vehicle Recovered In Crofton
Crofton, KY1 day ago
One injured in Sunday morning shooting incident
Hopkinsville, KY2 days ago
Murray woman faces drug charges
Murray, KY1 day ago
Murray man charged for meth after traffic stop
Murray, KY17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy