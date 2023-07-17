Open in App
Murray Ledger & Times

Faihst named Citizen of the Year

By HAWKINS TEAGUE hteague@murrayledger.com,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Murray, KY newsLocal Murray, KY
Obituaries July 18th, 2023
Lexington, KY17 hours ago
Racer players make big splash at Cobb Championships
Paducah, KY17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Herron remembered at funeral
Martin, TN2 days ago
Union City School Board Hires Coaches; Hears One Board Member Praise the Assistance From Another Board Member
Union City, TN1 day ago
New technology at Baptist Health Paducah detects lung cancer early
Paducah, KY1 day ago
What's the difference between a code orange and code red health alert?
Nashville, TN1 day ago
In Crowded Courtroom, Bond Reduced In Henry Co. Vehicular Homicide Case
Paris, TN1 day ago
Why a Nashville lawmaker is fighting to save a rural Tennessee hospital
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Cairo bridge relocation
Cairo, IL3 days ago
Kirksey man charged for farm fires
Kirksey, KY1 day ago
Number of dogs found starving, abandoned on rise for rural rescues near Clarksville
Clarksville, TN1 day ago
Welfare check becomes drug arrest for Calvert City woman
Calvert City, KY1 day ago
Smoke from Canada wildfires reaches Clarksville, Air Quality Alert issued
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Suspect Charged In Calloway County Fires
Kirksey, KY1 day ago
Florida woman arrested twice in one day for theft in Paducah, Ky.
Paducah, KY1 day ago
Paris Man Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison
Paris, TN7 hours ago
ATM Badly Damaged In Theft, Stolen Vehicle Recovered In Crofton
Crofton, KY1 day ago
Paducah pair arrested in separate drug investigations
Paducah, KY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy