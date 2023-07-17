Francisco Lindor taking Brett Baty under his wing as Mets rookie struggles

As one of the leaders in the Mets’ clubhouse, Francisco Lindor speaks regularly with the team’s rookie third baseman.

Lately, those conversations with Brett Baty have centered on maintaining a positive mindset through adversity.

“If he finds a way to keep his head up and keep climbing and keep working, he’s going to be better because he is going through failure and he knows what success is,” Lindor said Sunday before the Mets’ 2-1, 10-inning win over the Dodgers at Citi Field. “He didn’t fail as much last year, and in the minor leagues the game is not the same. Now that he’s going through all this stuff, he’s going to be better.”

Baty entered play with a .238/.308/.346 slash line and owned a paltry .414 OPS in July.

A night earlier, he struck out in the eighth inning with the tying and go-ahead runs on base before he misplayed a pop-up in the ninth that helped the Dodgers bury the Mets.

Baty went 1-for-4 with a run scored Sunday.

Francisco Lindor has been having chats with Brett Baty through his struggle at the plate. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

“He’s in a situation right now where he’s not having a lot of success and the team is not having a lot of success, so everything magnifies,” Lindor said. “It’s one of those things where he comes in here early, he’s working and he’s trying to get better, he’s studying and he will be better. It’s just a matter of when he turns that corner.”

Lindor termed Baty as “shy” and not asking a lot of questions.

“He’s one of those people who is going to figure it out by himself,” Lindor said. “He is one of those guys who learns from his mistakes. He learns more by watching than I think people talking to him.”

Brett Baty and Francisco Lindor talk in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Jose Quintana has been pushed back a day in the rotation and is now scheduled for his Mets debut Thursday.

The left-hander, according to manager Buck Showalter, could benefit from the extra day of rest following recent flu-like symptoms.

Justin Verlander will take the Wednesday turn in the rotation against the White Sox on four days’ rest. Showalter noted the move will allow Verlander to start an extra game in July. The trade deadline is Aug. 1.

Omar Narvaez received his first start behind the plate since June 30, giving Francisco Alvarez a day off.

Alvarez twisted his ankle rounding first base in the eighth inning a night earlier, but Showalter said the rookie could have played Sunday.

But the plan was to get playing time for Narvaez, who has become a forgotten man with Alvarez thriving.

Narvaez spent almost two months on the injured list with a strained left calf, returning June 5.

“It was one of the things I wanted to do for the second half for both their sakes is try to get Omar in there some,” Showalter said. “He’s a good catcher. We haven’t really seen him on a consistent basis from the injury and I think as he plays more and gets more consistent you will see some of the guy we were enthralled with, but it takes a while.”

Sam Coonrod will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie.

The right-handed reliever was in position for a roster spot out of spring training before a lat strain placed him on the injured list.