KRON4 News

Ex-Bay Area resident builds a more disaster-proof home

By Michael Ostler,

1 day ago

( KRON ) — Extra hot Heat waves, prolonged drought, and the constant threat of wildfires.

Extreme weather events are driving insurance companies out of the state and driving some people to get more creative with how they build their homes. Jon DuSaint is a former Bay Area resident who is now building his dream home in the Eastern Sierra — or should we say, dream dome?

Jon and his wife, Robin, experienced one of the biggest dangers of California living firsthand after they were forced to evacuate their Felton home for over a week during the CZU Lightning Complex fires. Now, they're preparing to build a 29-foot dome in Bishop to turn into their forever home. They're outfitting it with aluminum shingles and employing a host of other fire-resistant tricks in the construction. Since a dome has less surface area than a traditional home, it's easier to insulate against extreme weather events, too.

Robin and Jon also plan on building a greenhouse dome alongside their "home dome," and growing their own food. It's all part of a style of living that harkens back to a simpler time but can also better withstand a future where natural disasters and extreme weather happen more frequently.

