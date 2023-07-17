Open in App
Minnesota Monthly

The Low-dose Functional Beverages: Minnesota Infused for Everyday Life

By Crooked Beverage Company,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDU6t_0nSUoZbF00
3mg and a 5mg dosed cans are perfect if you’re just starting with cannabis.

Photos courtesy of Crooked Beverage Company

Over the last year, Minnesotans have been graced with benefits of the legal sale and consumption of hemp derived THC edibles and beverages. The result was an explosion of options showing up in local hemp and smoke shops. Even a few liquor retailers jumped the gun and got onboard ahead of the amended regulation that passed and was signed into law a little over a month ago.

After a year of confusion and increased availability that now spans thousands of retail outlets, restaurants, and bars, the consumers and market have started to mature, and a few trends are emerging that provide great insight into what the future of legal cannabis sales might look like here in Minnesota.

Current consumers (by and large) are targeting higher-potency options for at-home consumption while on-premise sales from restaurants and bars are driving a lot of lower-dose volume. The reason is twofold.

The consumers targeting higher-potency products are more often people that have a history with THC and have a stronger comfort level with the effects. Our research shows that many of these consumers are going to transition to full adult-use cannabis dispensaries once they are established as the ability for them to get the highest of the high will be in the consumption of marijuana-derived products vs. hemp.

The consumers that have been waiting for the right opportunity to experience THC-infused drinks have been waiting for tasty options that are available at the locations they already frequent. These consumers are less likely to walk into a dispensary and register themselves as an approved buyer by providing their government-issued photo ID. The truth is these consumers are truly looking for an alternative to alcoholic beverages or maybe are among the 18% of the of-age population that does not drink alcohol. Regardless of the reason, these consumers are more likely to pick a favorite and remain loyal customers even after a full adult-use recreational market is operational in Minnesota.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DVUEK_0nSUoZbF00
A low dose thc infused beverage is perfect for social drinking.

The popularity of the lower-dose options is felt especially strongly with one of Minnesota’s favorite (from what we’ve been told and our direct experiences) THC-infused beverage companies, Crooked Beverage Co ., an Eden Prairie-based player composed of a few cannabis industry executives and a very well known politician here in the state. Crooked has been offering its 3 mg tonics to retailers and restaurants across the state and have popped up in more than 500 locations since inception earlier this year.

The company offers three flavors of THC-infused tonics: Berry Hibiscus , Strawberry Basil, and Blood Orange. The tonics are offered in 3 mg, 5 mg and now 10 mg options. “The ability to offer lower dose options at restaurants and bars has ensured that our restaurant partners are maintaining the average sales numbers they had with alcoholic drinks vs selling higher dose options that have many complaining that what used to be a 4 drink tab has become a 1 drink tab,” said Maddie Schenk, co-founder and CMO of Crooked Beverage Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTnbQ_0nSUoZbF00
A couple enjoying low dose thc infused beverages by the fire.

“Additionally the presence of lower-dose options in your favorite liquor retail store has provided new or considering consumers with options to dip their toe in without falling in. Furthermore people are looking to consume our tonics socially and potentially have several in a sitting—on pace with others in the setting consuming an alcoholic seltzer, cocktail, or a beer.”

The truth is, Minnesota is leading the way in functional beverages with this low-potency hemp-derived marketplace, and we see many other states hopping on board with the two-tiered system in the not too distant future. So next time you are browsing the isles for the perfect cooler items for a day on the boat, consider more cans and fun vs. ONE-AND-DONE!

The post The Low-dose Functional Beverages: Minnesota Infused for Everyday Life appeared first on Minnesota Monthly .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minnesota State newsLocal Minnesota State
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Twin Cities Housing Market: A Tale of Three Homebuyers
Minneapolis, MN4 hours ago
This Hole-in-the-Wall Cuban Restaurant in a Small-Town Florida Gas Station is the "Best Road Trip" Spot in Florida.
Ocala, FL10 hours ago
Georgia public health leader sounds alarm as report confirms spike in pregnancy-related deaths
Savannah, GA6 days ago
Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Triggering Local Tsunami Warnings
Sand Point, AK2 days ago
Colorado Appeals court upholds sentence for mom who killed her newborn
Highlands Ranch, CO4 days ago
Chicago Governor J.B. Pritzker Advocates for National Gun Ban, Sparking Controversy
Chicago, IL9 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY13 days ago
Teenage Mastermind Behind Massive Cryptocurrency Scam Could Face 135 Years in Prison
Orlando, FL4 days ago
Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's
Saint James, NY9 days ago
Man, 79, Died from Asphyxiation During Beating at Somersworth Walmart: Autopsy
Somersworth, NH1 day ago
This "Most Beautiful" Florida Restaurant is the State's Largest and Oldest. And it has a Famous Cuban Sandwich and Salad
Tampa, FL26 days ago
Chief Justice Announces Suspension of Civil and Matrimonial Trials Due to Judicial Vacancies
Passaic, NJ7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy