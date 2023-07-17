Roaring Twenties Meets a Modern Edge

Photo by Grace Theriot

With 447 feet of style amid a flurry of edgy art, independent music and thriving theater, W Minneapolis – The Foshay infuses the cities classic architecture with contemporary culture and fashionable attitude.

In one soaring bastion of 1920’s art deco splendor, staying at W Minneapolis – The Foshay will be both legendary and cutting-edge cool.

No tasks are too small, no ask is too big. If you’re craving a refreshing cocktail or devising your dream excursion, our Whatever/Whenever service is here to make it happen for you.

Photo by Katy DeZellar

At W Minneapolis- The Foshay, our decadent indulgences await your exploration, immersion, savoring, lingering, mingling, socializing, canoodling, and celebrating. Put a stake in the best steakhouse in the country, go local at the city’s favorite nosh spot and have a drink on Minneapolis’ only observation deck, where no order is too small. Wine & dine at Manny’s, ZAGAT’s top American steakhouse featuring fab slabs of prime beef and savory sides. Cool down with an exotic cocktail in Prohibition, our speakeasy in the sky.

We make memorable, epic experiences. We ignite curiosity and celebrate individuality. We aren’t afraid to take chances. We go after big ideas and make them happen. We set precedents, exceed expectations, stand out and make our own path.

The world awaits. At W Hotels we dare to be different.

