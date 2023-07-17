Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Finally Live to the Public—Here’s What to Shop

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Nordstrom.

Amazon Prime Day is over, but the annual Black Friday in July tradition is still going strong. Nordstrom’s 2023 Anniversary sale is basically the grand finale of the deal-packed month and is confirmed to run from July 17 through August 6. The Nordstrom Anniversary sale has been shoppable for select cardholders who get early access to the deals, but now it’s open to the public.

This is Nordstrom’s biggest (and most anticipated) sale of the year—it’s on par with their Black Friday deals. While checking out the Anniversary Sale sneak peek on their digital preview page, shoppers can also save their favorite deals to a Wish List, which will make the checkout process quick and seamless now that the sale is live to the public.

As per usual, Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale catalog will include thousands of steep discounts across all categories, including designer clothing, luxury beauty exclusives, and elevated home decor staples from customer-favorite brands like La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Allsaints, and Levi’s marked-down up to 60 percent off. Plus, this year, Nordstrom has added over 100 new brands to the sale catalog that were off-limits in previous years, including Augustinus Bader, Supergoop, Benefit, Osea, Moccamaster, Farm Rio, Naked Wardrobe, Proenza Schouler White Label, Cult Gaia, and L’Agence. Scroll through below to check out a few of our favorite scores that we’re adding to our carts.

