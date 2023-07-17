Open in App
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2 players want nerfs for ‘unfair’ support who is really good at killing tanks

By Harrison Thomas,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Paper Rex MVP’s status of visa request for VALORANT Champions 2023 reportedly confirmed
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy