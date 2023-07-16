Open in App
Bay City News

Regional: Update: Lightning Strikes Reported From Healdsburg To Napa

By Jul 16, 2023 - BCN27:REGIONAL: UPDATE: LIGHTNING STRIKES REPORTED FROM HEALDSBURG TO NAPA,

7 days ago

The National Weather Service reported at 9:24 p.m. that lightning strikes have been reported from Healdsburg to Napa.

The NWS said "The stronger cells will be moving through Napa County over the next hour or so. Most of them seem to be relatively short-lived. Remember to report any potential fires to 911."

The Santa Rosa Fire Department tweeted at 9:16 p.m. they're getting reports of lightning strikes visible to the north of Santa Rosa.

Thunderstorms could last until 5 a.m. Monday, the NWS said Sunday. That could include occasional lightning, limited rain, wind gusts and possible fire danger from lightning strikes.

