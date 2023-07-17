The Los Angeles Lakers Can Sign Two Free Agents And Become The Best Team In The Western Conference

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has already made a good amount of free agency signings. Many would consider the team one of the winners of the offseason thus far, and there are some signings that they can make on the veteran minimum that will further improve their chances of winning a championship.

There are definitely a number of talented players that are still on the free agency market as of right now. There are two players that can swing the championship odds in their favor, and there are reasons for both to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers on the veteran minimum to rebuild their value, as clearly, they have not been offered bigger deals thus far.

Christian Wood and Kelly Oubre Jr. are still free agents, and they could both be of use to the Los Angeles Lakers. In this article, we will discuss why the Los Angeles Lakers should convince both to sign with the team on veteran minimum contracts and how their skills could help the Lakers along in their pursuit of another championship.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Can Provide Two-Way Play And Score Off The Bench

The first player that the Los Angeles Lakers should target in free agency should be Kelly Oubre Jr., who last played for the Charlotte Hornets. He is a forward that can play multiple positions, and he can play a number of roles for the team, whether it is as a starter or off the bench.

Last season, Kelly Oubre Jr. averaged 20.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 1.1 APG for the Charlotte Hornets, albeit slightly inefficiently, averaging 43.1% from the field and 31.9% from the 3PT range. Perhaps his efficiency can improve with a smaller role coming off the bench as the team's sixth man, and he can even be in some closing lineups due to his perimeter defense. His athleticism and length mean that he can guard a variety of players, which is a valuable quality when it comes to the playoffs.

Having a player like Kelly Oubre Jr. would take some defensive pressure off of LeBron James, and he and Rui Hachimura can take on the most difficult defensive assignments on the team. The key, of course, is finding the right role for him: he would have to improve his shot selection and be willing to buy into playing a two-way role while being off-ball frequently. We have seen two-way wings such as Andrew Wiggins get paid well, and there is an incentive for Kelly Oubre Jr. to accept such a role on the Los Angeles Lakers. In the right role, Kelly Oubre Jr. would become a favorite of Darvin Ham's, and there is no question that he would be a good acquisition for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Christian Wood Can Be A Good Frontcourt Partner For Anthony Davis

Christian Wood has shockingly not been signed yet, despite his offensive capabilities, especially his shooting from the perimeter. The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in signing him already , and it is clear that the team sees what Wood can provide as useful in terms of trying to win a championship next season.

During the 2022-23 regular season, Christian Wood averaged 16.6 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 1.8 APG for the Dallas Mavericks while shooting 37.6% from 3PT range. He could be the perfect frontcourt partner for Anthony Davis due to his shooting ability, and his sort of offensive production is rarely found for the veteran minimum. Though he clearly has his issues defensively, playing with a DPOY candidate like Anthony Davis should mitigate some of them. He can't run center due to his lack of rim protection, but perhaps his athleticism can allow him to guard certain power forwards in the league.

The key with Christian Wood, of course, is similar to Kelly Oubre Jr.: he must be willing to buy into a limited offensive role and be willing to space the floor for LeBron James and Anthony Davis. That doesn't mean that Wood won't be able to have scoring opportunities: that simply means that he will have to take certain kinds of shots and play off of the team's superstars. The offensive ceiling with Christian Wood on the team would absolutely be insane, though, especially if he can find a way to play passable defense and stay in the starting lineup. Adding more rebounding and size in the starting lineup could help the Los Angeles Lakers lean into their identity as well.

Sometimes It Is Worth It To Take Gambles On Talented Players

It is quite obvious that both Kelly Oubre Jr. and Christian Wood are both flawed players. Most players who go for the veteran minimum are. However, it is fair to say that their level of talent and production clearly exceeds what typical veteran minimum players provide, and that is precisely why the Los Angeles Lakers should take a gamble on them.

Every single championship team in NBA has taken risks on players. If the Los Angeles Lakers do not do so, then they risk being left behind in the arms race that is going on across the league. The Phoenix Suns added Bradley Beal this off-season. The Boston Celtics added Kristaps Porzingis. Though neither Kelly Oubre Jr. nor Christian Wood are star-level players, they can provide elite depth for the team and be part of the playoff rotation for the Los Angeles Lakers.

It remains to be seen whether the Los Angeles Lakers will end up signing either Kelly Oubre Jr. or Christian Wood. For the veteran minimum, a lot of teams would love to add, either. Ultimately, it is clear that they are low-risk, high-reward acquisitions for the Los Angeles Lakers, and adding them will be yet another victory for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.