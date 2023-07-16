2023 3-star OT and Aggie signee Naquil Betrand will reportedly reclassify to the 2024 class, and take a post grad year at JP Collegiate

Some late-night news dropped on Sunday night concerning 2023 three-star offensive tackle Naquil Betrand, who has made the decision to reclassify to the 2024 recruiting cycle and will attend JP Collegiate in Matthews, North Carolina, for the 2023 football season to gain more on-field experience and sharpen his skills on the offensive line while hopefully increasing his recruiting ranking in the process.

Betrand, according to 247Sports, is ranked as the 33rd offensive tackle and the 8th-ranked player in Pennsylvania, committed to Texas A&M last August and signed with the program in December. Standing at 6-6 and 350 pounds, Betrand possesses the size, strength, and athleticism to thrive at the next level, though, like any player at his level, development is needed to see playing time down the line.

Concerning the 2023, Betrand’s absence puts a dent in their offensive tackle depth going into the year, one of the thinnest position groups on the roster. Jimbo Fisher and his staff will continue communications regarding his future with the program. Good luck, Naquil!

