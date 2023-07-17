1 dead of gunshot wound after house fire in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was found dead with a gunshot wound after a house fire in Austintown Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to a home on Riblett Road shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Our reporter on the scene could not see significant damage to the exterior of the home, but there were firefighters going into the house with fans.

According to a police report, Austintown firefighters found a man inside with a gunshot wound to the head. A police report says a person told police that the man had made suicidal comments. A firearm was sitting next to him when he was found.

Police also noted that the interior was charred and there was gasoline on the floor.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating, along with the Mahoning County coroner and the Austintown Police Department.

