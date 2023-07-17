Rich Miller explains how KU’s defense will catch up to its offensive success

ARLINGTON, Texas ( KSNT ) – In KU football’s dramatic 2022 turnaround, the defense showed flashes of life.

The Jayhawks only gave up 11 points against Iowa State, 16 against Oklahoma State and held off Arkansas enough for the offense to put together a 25-point comeback that went to triple-overtime.

“I’m expecting us to hold up the standard that we held the first half of the season last year,” linebacker Rich Miller said.

KU’s offensive success wowed fans and the college football world. Now, it’s defense is ready to catch up.

“I’m expecting to lead my team the best I can do,” Miller said. “Just be out there, have fun, be more loose than I was last year and not think a lot. Just play my game. I did a lot of extra training this offseason.”

