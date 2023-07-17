K-Nation (7/16/23): Big 12 Media Days, Will Howard, Rich Miller and more

NORTHEAST KANSAS ( KSNT )- Start the tailgates and get the popcorn ready – Sunday’s edition of K-Nation got us ready for football season.
K-Nation hosts Glenn Kinley and Lainey Gerber spent the week in Arlington, Texas, at the Big 12 football Media Days. K-Nation starts with a breakdown of the storylines they saw in the Lone Star State.
For K-State – the Wildcats can feel the doubt. After a Big 12 championship, the ‘Cats are still being counted out by many.
For Kansas – there are finally expectations for this Jayhawk team after a breakout year in 2022. Does Jalon Daniels live up to the hype of preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year?
K-State quarterback Will Howard is preparing for his first season as the for-sure starting quarterback. K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley spoke with Howard in an exclusive one-on-one interview to find out how he’s preparing for the 2023 campaign.
Kansas linebacker Rich Miller has been a big part of the culture shift in Lawrence. K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber spoke with Miller in an exclusive one-on-one interview to talk about how Lance Leipold brought Miller in as a leader at a young age.
K-State women’s golf has a new coach after 27 years with Kristi Knight. New coach Stew Burke speaks with K-Nation on what it means to be back in Manhattan, where he was an assistant from 2014-16.
K-Nation also heard from Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark on his ideas for expansion and NIL.
K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It's a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports.
