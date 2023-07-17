Open in App
NBC Chicago

Australia's Matildas call for equal prize money for men's and women's World Cups

By The Associated Press,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UWM Alums and Sisters Set to Make Historic Appearance in FIFA Women's World Cup for Philippines
Milwaukee, WI4 hours ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN5 days ago
Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Triggering Local Tsunami Warnings
Sand Point, AK2 days ago
Spain's Carla Tejedo Leads Team to Victory in European Ladies Golf Championship
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV9 days ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA4 days ago
Florida's "Best Place" to Retire has Beautiful Public Beaches, a Median Home Price of Under $300K, and a Mean Age of 38
Pensacola, FL5 days ago
Chicago Suburb First in Nation to Pay Reparations, Issues $25K, Criticism and Controversy Calls Initiative Into Question
Evanston, IL7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy