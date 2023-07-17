Open in App
NBC Chicago

California gardener left with missing fingers, vision loss as leftover firework explodes in hands

By Macy Jenkins,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Remains Of Missing Actor Julian Sands Discovered In Southern California
Los Angeles, CA21 days ago
California Man Loses Part Of Hand In Wild Fourth Of July Fireworks Mishap
Los Angeles, CA13 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Terrifying moment alligator grabbed woman in its jaws and dragged her into water as community reels from horror attacks
Hilton Head Island, SC7 days ago
Grisly Discovery: Police Uncover Two Storage Units Connected to Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann — What Is He Hiding?
Massapequa Park, NY1 day ago
UPDATE: Little Village family located after initially being reported missing
Chicago, IL1 day ago
I’m on a mission to win big on $5million scratch cards – I tried ‘remaining’ strategy, and was shocked when I won twice
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Missing California PhD student Gabriel Trujillo found dead in notorious cartel territory in Mexico
Berkeley, CA18 days ago
Carlee Russell's story is drawing a lot of suspicion about what really happened
Hoover, AL15 hours ago
Florida mom watched 2-year-old son shake ‘uncontrollably’ and take last breath after ‘maliciously punishing’ him for 15 hours in booster seat: Sheriff
Thonotosassa, FL29 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN5 days ago
The "Best" All You Can Eat Buffet in America is in Florida, and Features Southern Favorites with Amish Scratch Cooking
Sarasota, FL7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy