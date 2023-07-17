Open in App
KRQE News 13

Former Lobo, Aggie basketball players unite to represent New Mexico in TBT

By Bradley Benson,

1 day ago



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the third consecutive year, The Enchantment has come together to represent New Mexico in The Basketball Tournament (TBT). Former UNM and NMSU players have put the rivalry aside to join forces with a common goal in mind — represent New Mexico with pride.

In the team’s first year, The Enchantment did feature players from both schools, as well as other players with New Mexico connections, but split last year with the tournament being played in the Pit. In 2022, each school’s alumni formed it’s own team and kept the rivalry alive. Now, they have come together as a brotherhood to show unity as one New Mexico.

“We’re representing one, which is the whole state of New Mexico,” said head Enchantment coach and former Lobo Kenny Thomas. “We have to come out and play together. It’s not about Aggies and Lobos right now, and it’s a matter of coming out and being together and playing the right way. We just got to be good individuals and share the ball and just play.”

Many of the players haven’t represented the state in quite some time and are thrilled to be back. No matter the outcome of the tournament, they are proud to represent the Land of Enchantment yet again.

“We’re all one together, we’re all a brotherhood at the end of the day,” said guard and former Lobo Jamal Fenton. “It’s a sport and you got to have fun with it.”

“It feels great, I mean I love New Mexico without a doubt,” former NMSU and current Enchantment guard Evan Gilyard said.

The Enchantment is dedicating the tournament run to former Santa Fe High School standout JB White, who was killed days before he was supposed to report to the UNM basketball team in 2020.

The team’s first game in the single elimination tournament will be against Austin’s Own (Texas alumni) July, 19, 5 pm MT on ESPN+.

