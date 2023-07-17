Open in App
mynewsla.com

LA Times Owner Reportedly Holds Talks About Possible Newspaper Sale

By Contributing Editor,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
‘Fake News,’ L.A. Times Owner Patrick Soon-Shiong Pushes Back Against Report That The Paper Is Up For Sale
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Robbery, Corruption, Conspiracy. Just Another Day in LA
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Opinion: San Diego Must Not Adopt LA’s Disastrous Real Estate Transfer Tax
San Diego, CA22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gloria Molina celebrated for trailblazing work in Los Angeles politics
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Los Angeles Times Layoffs, Asset Sale Are Danger Signs From a Once-Optimistic Billionaire
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
California drivers are among the worst in the US
San Diego, CA16 hours ago
LA police union boss tells cops to leave the city: ‘Go somewhere that understands your worth’
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Los Angeles’ Underserved Communities Receive $12M for Green Spaces
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Here's 5 Los Angeles Apartments Available for Less Than $1000 a Month
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
LA homeless crisis deepens, engulfs city in chaos as mayor empowers herself with emergency declaration
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Catalyst California and ACLU Report Details Unethical Police Work, Impact on Los Angeles and Riverside Counties
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Embattled LA Councilman seeks your [financial] support
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Officers Are Instructed To Leave The City By The Head Of The LA Police Union: Know More Here
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
RVs Flood Westside Neighborhoods After Residential Parking Restrictions Lapse
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Hotel workers return to work after strike
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Copycat McDonald's Restaurant in Los Angeles Comes with an Interesting Twist
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Pope Picks Four LA Priest to Become Auxiliary Bishops
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Santa Anita Owners to Expand Racing at Arcadia Track
Arcadia, CA1 day ago
Joe Rogan Claims L.A.'s Homelessness Problem Will Never Be Solved
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Your Ultimate Wellness meets Family Vacation is just 45 Minutes out of Los Angeles
Westlake Village, CA2 days ago
Paul Giamatti Sells Venice Bungalow in Off-Market Deal
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
O.C. ortho surgeon heads to prison after a bribery and kickback scandal
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
After 60 Years, This Famous Old Hollywood Steakhouse Opened Again in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA2 days ago
(Video) Step Inside This $5M Home on Vernon Ave.
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Where to Scoop up Free Soft Serve, Pints, and Toppings this Sunday in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Black West L.A. Vet Hospital Employee Alleges Race Harassment, Retaliation
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Alleged unlicensed contractors are caught in sting operations
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy