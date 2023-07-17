Open in App
WJTV 12

HS Football Preview #26: Jackson Academy

By David Edelstein,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UtCwx_0nSUJEYZ00

HS Football Preview #26: Jackson Academy

The Raiders went 9-4 in 2022, winning all 3 games that went to OT.

JA has made the state championship once since its streak of 5 in a row ended in 2013.

JA says it’s entering a new power era.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Jackson, MS newsLocal Jackson, MS
Jackson State, T.C. Taylor land 3-star commitment from Texas QB
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Jackson Public Schools Open First Turf Field at Hughes Field
Jackson, MS4 days ago
How gas prices have changed in Jackson in the last week
Jackson, MS3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pearl Track, Field Coach Named Coach of the Year
Pearl, MS1 day ago
Sunday Conversation: Justin Storm
Hattiesburg, MS1 day ago
Brandon alum takes over girls basketball program
Brandon, MS1 day ago
Mississippi high school coach dies at 52, reports say
Vicksburg, MS2 days ago
The Poorest Cities, Towns, and Counties in Mississippi
Yazoo City, MS1 day ago
Claiborne County WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Flowood
Flowood, MS2 days ago
Smoke inside Walmart leads to evacuation
Jackson, MS8 hours ago
Must-Try Restaurants In Madison MS | 6 Best Places
Madison, MS1 day ago
Bail denied for 2 charged in murder of Vicksburg woman
Vicksburg, MS3 days ago
Must-Try Restaurants In Florence MS | The 6 Best Places
Florence, MS1 day ago
Southlife Car Show held in Pearl
Pearl, MS1 day ago
Man surrenders to police after standoff in Brandon neighborhood
Brandon, MS1 day ago
Vehicle engulfed in fire near Vicksburg Bridge
Vicksburg, MS1 day ago
Jackson man dies after hit-and-run in Madison
Madison, MS2 days ago
Mississippi sheriff expects great hardship after hospital closes inpatient mental health unit
Vicksburg, MS1 day ago
Brandon standoff ends with one in custody
Brandon, MS1 day ago
Boil water notices affect 150 Jackson customers
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Two men killed in separate Jackson shootings
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Former top Jackson official paid huge salary working for JXN Water
Jackson, MS4 days ago
Jackson Police arrest man for statutory rape
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Residents ask for action and accountability at town hall meeting in Jackson
Jackson, MS18 hours ago
Suspect wanted in Yazoo City shooting death arrested in Texas
Yazoo City, MS4 days ago
Man taken into custody after standoff in Brandon neighborhood
Brandon, MS1 day ago
Man shot, killed on Highway 80
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Consumers Energy Foundation Gives $250,000 to Jackson Friendly Home and John George Home
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Mississippi murder suspect captured after throwing contraband over jail walls, officials say
Jackson, MS2 days ago
UMMC’s GivePulse has new ways to grow volunteering
Jackson, MS1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy