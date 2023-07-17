Open in App
The Kansas City Star

‘Couldn’t write it any better’: Langford, KU alumni basketball team excited for TBT

By Lawrence Price,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOGXC_0nSUGFcL00

Starting in less than a week, former University of Kansas men’s basketball guard Keith Langford will have one more chance to leave it all on the court.

After announcing his retirement from pro basketball in May , Langford will be suiting up for the KU alumni team known as Mass Street in The Basketball Tournament, or TBT.

With the winner-take-all $1 million event beginning Wednesday, the team held an open practice Sunday at Cutting Edge Performance Center in Lawrence. Although the entire team hadn’t arrived in time to make it to the first session, Langford said that he was soaking in every second.

“I’m literally going to go until, you know, my body has nothing,” he said. “This is it for me, this is the last time I will play basketball in any kind of competitive setting.”

For Langford, 39, the tournament represents more than a last dance opportunity. Rather than getting to retire on his own terms, he said, an Achilles injury short-circuited his pro career.

After playing 17 seasons and becoming one of the top American European League scorers of all-time, Langford was disappointed that he didn’t get the farewell tour he felt he deserved. So when he got the call from Mass Street’s general manager, Dan Beckler, and head of content Stephanie Temple, he knew it could be the perfect sendoff.

“I really couldn’t write it any better,” Langford said. “It’s going to be local, my family is going to be able to watch (and) I’m going to be able to play — I had surgery, so my injury has healed.”

Because he was competing overseas, some of Langford’s family never got the chance to see him play as a pro. He hopes to put on a show for his family and Jayhawks fans as one of just two on the team who aren’t still playing pro ball.

Coached by Marcus Morris and his twin brother Markieff Morris, the KU TBT squad consists of program staples like Langford, Tyshawn Taylor, Thomas Robinson and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRjRC_0nSUGFcL00
KU almuni basketball team ‘Mass Street’ plays three-on-three during open practice at Cutting Edge Performance Center on Sunday Lawrence Price/lprice@kcstar.com

A Unique Opportunity

Sunday’s hour-and-a-half gym session concluded with a three-on-three pickup game featuring Langford, Mitch Lightfoot and Kevin Young versus Taylor, Jamari Traylor and LeGerald Vick.

Even though just six players were able to make it — others trickled in on later flights — Taylor said such scrimmages and shoot-arounds are a part of the chemistry-building process.

“We’re all high-level guys that play basketball at a high-level so it shouldn’t be hard to build chemistry,” Taylor said, “but this is a part of it. All the teams that we’re playing are going to play, potentially can play, will have active basketball players.”

Each player on the Mass Street roster will be notable to KU faithful. But most never got the chance to take to the hardwood together during their college days. Langford noted that he’s the only player on the team who played under Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams, who left KU after the team’s national championship run in 2003.

Both Taylor and Langford were excited about this aspect of the event, and the chance to reminisce about KU hoops during the tournament.

Langford was one of the players whom Taylor — the other KU alum who isn’t on an active pro roster — had most looked forward to seeing. Emphasizing it in a past interview with TBT and again during Sunday’s open practice, he said that as a 13-year-old he watched Langford in the national championship game against Syracuse.

Without social media, Taylor said it was difficult to follow Langford’s overseas journey consistently. But after his own college career concluded, Taylor said, Langford was one of the first people to call him about playing abroad. After a few years in the NBA, Taylor went on to play overseas from 2014-21.

Now, they get to lace up their basketball shoes and compete together.

“I’m excited to just be able to play with him on the court before he hangs them up and he’s all done,” Taylor said. “Obviously (because of) the person that he is and his route, but just admiring how good he’s been all of these years.”

Readying for Wednesday

The Mass Street team will have a couple more open practices before heading down to Wichita for the TBT “super regional,” which was to include a Monday scrimmage against the current KU basketball team.

Mass Street’s first-round game will be against We Are D3, and Traylor said he’s excited to see former teammates he hasn’t seen in years.

More importantly, though, he’s even more eager to get on the floor and compete.

“Once (Tyshawn and Keith) get going, you follow behind them,” Traylor said. “We’re all high-level competitors. We’re not going to want to lose, and I know once that ball goes up, we’re going to go out there and want to win.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wichita, KS newsLocal Wichita, KS
Welcome back: Current Kansas Jayhawks practice against KU’s entry in the upcoming TBT
Lawrence, KS21 hours ago
Kansas basketball alumni TBT team holding open practice Tuesday in Wichita
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Five-star Flory Bidunga includes Kansas basketball in his top four
Lawrence, KS20 hours ago
KU coach Bill Self addresses Jayhawks’ basketball roster at charity golf tourney Monday
Lawrence, KS22 hours ago
KU basketball freshman Marcus Adams Jr. opens up on why he’s leaving the Jayhawks
Lawrence, KS52 minutes ago
Business is booming for longtime Kansas Jayhawks equipment guru Larry Hare: Here’s why
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
‘Hard decision’ KU freshman forward to leave the program
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Incoming Kansas Jayhawks freshman Marcus Adams Jr. won’t be attending KU after all
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Two Washburn football commits win Shrine Bowl MVPs
Topeka, KS2 days ago
As Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs enter training camp, claim to dynasty hinges on repeat
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Meet the 91 Kansas City Chiefs players with whom the champs will open camp in St. Joe
Kansas City, MO6 hours ago
Kansas City Royals’ Jordan Lyles pitches a gem, but Detroit Tigers solve the KC pen
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
Here’s what Chiefs’ Andy Reid said about Chris Jones, Isiah Pacheco at start of camp
Kansas City, MO48 minutes ago
This Kansas football player from Blue Valley North is signing contract with the Royals
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Wanna see Kansas City Chiefs training camp? Here’s the schedule of practices in St. Joe
Kansas City, MO7 hours ago
Five looming questions for the Kansas City Chiefs as training camp opens in St. Joseph
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago
Topeka’s Gary Woodland finishes in the money at Scottish Open
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce had great response to smack talk from Raiders fans at golf tourney
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City Chiefs training camp starts Sunday in St. Joseph. Here’s how to get tickets
Kansas City, MO6 hours ago
ESPN writer Jeff Passan suffers broken back from falling tree limb after KC storms
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas Jayhawks football is trending up. So why do KU players bristle at expectations?
Lawrence, KS5 days ago
Kansas Jayhawks basketball program sets date for 39th annual Late Night in the Phog
Lawrence, KS7 days ago
This particular pitch helped Kansas City Royals’ Brady Singer sting the Tampa Bay Rays
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City Chiefs’ Chris Jones gets Madden 24 rating. He’s top DT after Aaron Donald
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Alex Smith told hilarious story about Travis Kelce’s lack of preparation at golf tourney
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Local Zumba instructor provides students with more than a workout
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
Brady Singer & Royals’ bats sizzle as Kansas City beats Tampa Bay Rays in series finale
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
New Kansas City Royals pitcher Cole Ragans, part of Chapman trade, impresses in debut
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Andale Gross, AP’s race and ethnicity news editor, named The Star’s managing editor
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago
‘He went out giving his all.’ KC husband and father of seven Milton Thomas dies at 44
Kansas City, KS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy