Open in App
NEWS10 ABC

Ahniysha Jackson looking strong after tearing labrum

By Brandon Williams,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP8Ko_0nSUFWLF00

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Saints’ senior guard Ahniysha Jackson suffered a torn labrum last season that required surgery to repair. Fast forward to now, she’s participating in the team’s off-season workouts, preparing for a healthy return to the floor.

She was one of the top four scorers for the Saints last season, averaging 9.9 points per game. Jackson believes that participating in the off-season workouts is helping her rehab go smoother as she pushes herself to be ready for the upcoming season.

“The process has been going pretty good with my PT. So I’m just working my rehab I’ve just been working to keep making it stronger,” Jackson said. “I want to stay up to par, I don’t want to be behind, so just doing that extra and working putting more extra work in.”

Head coach Jim Jabir took note of Jackson’s progress thus far in the off-season and has high hopes for her as she enters her senior campaign.

“I think she’s made gains,” Jabir said. “I watch her in the weight room, and she’s doing stuff, and I’m like are you allowed to do that? So, she’s always pushing it, and I think she’s coming along, and when she gets on the court, she’s going to be a really potent weapon.”

Jackson is returning as the only senior heading into the 2023-24 season.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Loudonville, NY newsLocal Loudonville, NY
Michael Eley elevating his game for sophomore season
Loudonville, NY21 hours ago
Siena’s Valencia Fontenelle-Posson embraces leadership role
Loudonville, NY17 hours ago
Anajah Brown growing as a leader for Siena
Loudonville, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Christian Brothers Academy sues NYSPHSAA, Section 2
Saratoga Springs, NY17 hours ago
ValleyCats give up five home runs in loss to Otters
Troy, NY2 days ago
The new voice of Saratoga, Frank Mirahmadi
Saratoga Springs, NY4 hours ago
Chad Brown wins 8th Diana Stakes; Velazquez’ “Yo Yo Candy” pulls major upset in Sanford
Saratoga Springs, NY2 days ago
250 compete at USA Powerlifting Northeast Regional Competition in Albany
Albany, NY3 days ago
Country music star RaeLynn to perform in Troy
Troy, NY1 day ago
Renowned champion racehorse Funny Cide passes away
Saratoga Springs, NY2 days ago
Comedian Akaash Singh performing at Albany Funny Bone
Albany, NY1 day ago
Rusticator coming to Hudson Crossing Park this week
Schuylerville, NY4 hours ago
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to perform at MVP Arena
Albany, NY1 day ago
Bouldering gym opening in former Latham Kmart
Latham, NY6 hours ago
18-wheeler slams into Glenville bridge
Glenville, NY6 hours ago
Man involved in Erie Canal bike ride across NY state found dead in Niskayuna
Niskayuna, NY21 hours ago
Albany College of Pharmacy eight-story dorm for sale
Albany, NY19 hours ago
South Glens Falls park concert to benefit veterans
Glens Falls, NY5 hours ago
Winning lottery tickets sold in Loudonville, Wynantskill
Wynantskill, NY7 hours ago
Last known Buffalo Soldier honored with NYS Liberty Award
Albany, NY2 days ago
Troy Pig Out sizzling up summer food
Troy, NY1 day ago
5 things to know this Tuesday, July 18
Albany, NY10 hours ago
No Powerball winner yet, jackpot hits $1 billion
Wynantskill, NY12 hours ago
Off the Beaten Path: ExtraSpecialTeas
Great Barrington, MA10 hours ago
Saratoga Springs to celebrate grand opening of skate park
Saratoga Springs, NY6 hours ago
A tiny library comes to Glens Falls’ Crandall Park
Glens Falls, NY1 day ago
Bakery opening up storefront in Cambridge
Cambridge, NY7 hours ago
Hundreds attend SummerNight Concert in Schenectady
Schenectady, NY3 days ago
Unplugged in New York? This 90’s Band Announces Albany Concert
Albany, NY1 day ago
Enjoy food and music at the Mayfield ice cream social
Mayfield, NY5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy