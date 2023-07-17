Ahniysha Jackson looking strong after tearing labrum

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Saints’ senior guard Ahniysha Jackson suffered a torn labrum last season that required surgery to repair. Fast forward to now, she’s participating in the team’s off-season workouts, preparing for a healthy return to the floor.

She was one of the top four scorers for the Saints last season, averaging 9.9 points per game. Jackson believes that participating in the off-season workouts is helping her rehab go smoother as she pushes herself to be ready for the upcoming season.

“The process has been going pretty good with my PT. So I’m just working my rehab I’ve just been working to keep making it stronger,” Jackson said. “I want to stay up to par, I don’t want to be behind, so just doing that extra and working putting more extra work in.”

Head coach Jim Jabir took note of Jackson’s progress thus far in the off-season and has high hopes for her as she enters her senior campaign.

“I think she’s made gains,” Jabir said. “I watch her in the weight room, and she’s doing stuff, and I’m like are you allowed to do that? So, she’s always pushing it, and I think she’s coming along, and when she gets on the court, she’s going to be a really potent weapon.”

Jackson is returning as the only senior heading into the 2023-24 season.

