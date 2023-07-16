Open in App
Bay City News

Santa Rosa: Update: Lightning Strikes Reported North Of Santa Rosa

By Jul 16, 2023 - BCN26:SANTA ROSA: UPDATE: LIGHTNING STRIKES REPORTED NORTH OF SANTA ROSA,

7 days ago

The Santa Rosa Fire Department tweeted at 9:16 p.m. it's getting reports of lightning strikes visible to the north of Santa Rosa.

The National Weather Service said Sunday there's a chance of thunderstorms in Northern California, down into the North Bay Area and Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties, between 9 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday.

That could include occasional lightning, limited rain, wind gusts and possible fire danger from lightning strikes.

The NWS said Sunday "Elevated convection chances will be increasing over portions of interior NorCal as upper-level moisture streams north into Northern California. We could see some overnight and early morning thunderstorm activity."

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sunday Afternoon News Roundup
San Francisco, CA9 hours ago
Regional: Update: Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Eastbound Lanes Reopened To Traffic After 19-Hour Closure
San Rafael, CA1 day ago
Friday News Roundup
Crockett, CA2 days ago
Berkeley: Caltrans Announces Eastshore Highway Closure Starting July 24
Berkeley, CA22 hours ago
Oakland: City To Host First-Ever Matchmaking Event For Small Local Businesses On July 26
Oakland, CA18 hours ago
Healdsburg: Large Winery Settles With State For Alleged Unfair Labor Practices
Healdsburg, CA2 days ago
Note To Editors: Images To Accompany Thursday's Bcn32--Skeletal Remains Identified
Berkeley, CA3 days ago
Berkeley: Texas Man Found Dead In Uc Berkeley Building Was Slain Years Ago
Berkeley, CA3 days ago
SF: Man Faces 11 Years In Prison After Found Guilty Of Multiple Break-Ins
San Francisco, CA12 hours ago
Martinez: Antioch Officers, Chief Don't Show Up For Hearing On Racial Justice Act
Antioch, CA2 days ago
Antioch: East County Naacp Praises Retiring Police Chief Ford, Calls For Community Input In Choosing His Successor
Antioch, CA3 days ago
Cal Fire wants your pine cones
Davis, CA6 days ago
California’s Oldest and Most Notorious Prison to be Transformed into a 20M+ Rehabilitation Center
San Quentin, CA17 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy