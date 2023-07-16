Santa Rosa: Update: Lightning Strikes Reported North Of Santa Rosa

The Santa Rosa Fire Department tweeted at 9:16 p.m. it's getting reports of lightning strikes visible to the north of Santa Rosa.

The National Weather Service said Sunday there's a chance of thunderstorms in Northern California, down into the North Bay Area and Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties, between 9 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday.

That could include occasional lightning, limited rain, wind gusts and possible fire danger from lightning strikes.

The NWS said Sunday "Elevated convection chances will be increasing over portions of interior NorCal as upper-level moisture streams north into Northern California. We could see some overnight and early morning thunderstorm activity."

