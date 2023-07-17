Ukraine war - live: ‘Drone attack’ on Crimea bridge hits critical supply line as Putin ends grain deal

A “drone attack” on the Crimean Bridge has damaged the critical Russian supply line as Vladimir Putin has ended the Black Sea grain export deal.

Three Ukrainian media outlets quoted unnamed sources as saying Ukraine ’s domestic security agency and navy were behind Monday’s incident on the Crimean Bridge, adding that they had used sea-borne drones to attack it.

While Russia ’s Investigative Committee said Kyiv was behind the “attack” and opened a terrorism case, Ukraine has not officially confirmed nor denied involvement and its military has suggested Moscow could be responsible.

Officials declared an “emergency situation” in the early hours of Monday and closed roads leading to the Kerch Bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula, which is a major supply artery for Russian troops fighting in Ukraine and was previously bombed in October.

A 14-year-old girl, Angelina, was seriously injured after multiple reports of explosions on the bridge, while her parents, Alexei and Nataliya, both died.

It came as Russia said it will suspend the pact that has allowed the safe Black Sea export of grain from Ukraine later today.