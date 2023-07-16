Open in App
Woman, covered in blood, flees to neighbor's home to escape attacker

By JOANNA HAYES Post Register,

7 days ago

An Idaho Falls man was arrested early Thursday morning for reportedly beating a woman until she was covered in her own blood.

Around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, an officer from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a woman running through the street covered in blood, the probable cause affidavit said.

The victim had fled her home and was running to get help at a nearby residence. The reporting party said the victim had escaped her home after a fight with Victor Perez-Perez, 23.

Officers reported the victim had severe facial trauma, with her own blood covering the front of her clothes. She had a cut under her left eye, with blood coming from her nose and mouth. The victim’s left eye and nose were swollen.

The victim told the officer that Perez-Perez had beaten her.

When the officer asked Perez-Perez if that was true, he reportedly claimed it was “no more than normal,” the affidavit said.

The victim gave the officer permission to enter her residence, where he then found multiple areas covered in blood. In the back bedroom, a large amount of blood was found next to the bed. Blood splatters covered two of the bedroom walls. Bloody hand prints were left on the bedroom doors and those leading outside. A trail of blood lined the hallway, leading to more blood found on window blinds, the affidavit said.

The victim later explained to the officer that she had grabbed the blinds while trying to flee Perez-Perez.

The victim was taken by ambulance and admitted to the hospital to address her injuries.

Perez-Perez had initially followed the victim and was inside the reporting party’s house. Officers found him there and apprehended him.

Perez-Perez is being charged with felony domestic battery resulting in traumatic injury, according to court documents. His bond is set at $15,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 26. If convicted, Perez-Perez could face up to 10 years in prison.

