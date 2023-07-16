Newcastle 'launch club record £82million offer for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia'

Newcastle have reportedly made a club record offer of £82million to sign Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The 22-year-old Georgian was one of Napoli's star performers last season as Napoli were crowned Serie A winners for the first time since 1990 .

Kvaratskhelia's displays have led to the winger attracting interest from across Europe.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport , Newcastle have made an opening bid of £82million to sign Kvaratskhelia.

Napoli are reportedly yet to respond to the Magpies offer, with the reigning Italian champions determined to keep the Georgian at the club next season.

Kvaratskhelia would be a significant addition to Eddie Howe's squad ahead of the new season

The Georgian winger was a crucial player as Napoli stormed to the Serie A title last season

Kvaratskhelia still has four years remaining on his contract after joining Napoli last summer from Dinamo Batumi on a deal until 2027.

Napoli are already expected to sell key defender Kim Min-jae to Bayern Munich for £43m , while owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has reportedly slapped a £170m price tag on their star striker Victor Osimhen .

The Italian side will be determined to keep Kvaratskhelia after the winger's stunning debut campaign.

Kvaratskhelia scored 14 goals and provided 17 assists for Napoli in his 43 appearances for the club last season.

Should Newcastle succeed with their reported offer, the deal would surpass the £63m paid to sign Swedish forward Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad last summer.

Eddie Howe's side have already splashed out midfielder Sandro Tonali, with the Italian completing a £52million move earlier this month .

Newcastle, who are majority owned by the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, have been pursuing a deal for Leicester winger Harvey Barnes.

The Magpies have been weighing up an opening offer of £30m for Barnes , who scored 13 goals for the relegated Foxes last season.

Howe has claimed that 'nothing is close' with the Newcastle boss admitting the club face limitations due to Financial Fair Play.

